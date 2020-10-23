Great Falls High and CMR prepare for their 61st overall meeting in the crosstown clash

Elijah Collins SWX

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Crosstown rivalry continues and tonight will be the 61st overall meeting between the Great Falls High Bison and the CMR Rustlers.

Overall CMR leads the series 36-24 and leads 32-23 in regular-season meetings. Going back in time both teams have met 4 times for the State Championship and one time in the semifinals.

Out of those 4 championship games, CMR has won three of those, the last title game dating back to 1990.

The Bison come in tonight’s matchup with a 2-3 record while the Rustlers sit a 2-4.