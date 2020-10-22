Week 9 preview: Final regular season games to decide Idaho state berths, seeds

It’s the last week of the regular season, meaning district titles and playoff spots are on the line in all classifications.

Teams in the biggest classification are fighting for seeding, but things will get much more complicated in the smaller classifications.

All of this is set against the backdrop of some serious winter weather in the forecast in North Idaho for Friday night.

Game of the week

Coeur d’Alene (6-0, 2-0) at Post Falls (5-2, 2-0): Both teams have qualified for the 12-team postseason, as they did last year, but the District 1-2 title – and a first-round bye in the state playoffs – is on the line.

The winner gets a week off before it hosts a quarterfinal game. The loser will host the West Region (Boise-area) sixth-place finisher.

CdA quarterback Jack Prka has thrown 10 touchdown passes and run for three more in his two league games and the Vikings offense seems to be going at full throttle. If the weather forces the teams into using more of a ground game, CdA has two backs – Gunnar Giulio and Trent Elstad – who could start for anybody in the state.

Post Falls wants to get to the line and get the play off as fast as anyone in the state. The Trojans’ leaders are QB Jaxon Anderson and slotback Tommy Hauser. Sophomore running back Noah Range is a load and will be used in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Featured matchups

Sandpoint (2-4, 1-1) at Lakeland (3-3, 0-1): Here’s where things start to get a little confusing. If Sandpoint beats Lakeland on the road, the Bulldogs earn the district’s lone guaranteed seed and the Hawks will essentially be out of it. But if Lakeland wins, things are wide open.

In 4A, 16 teams make the tourney and there are 11 guaranteed seeds based upon district finishes. The 12th seed will be an “extra seed” given to a team from District 1-2 or District 5 (one-seed districts) based on which has the highest MaxPreps ranking.

The remaining four seeds are “at-large” berths based upon MaxPreps rankings.

Entering play, Moscow (3-1, 1-1), Sandpoint and Lakeland are all among the top 16 in 4A.

Timberlake (3-3, 2-0) at Priest River (0-6, 0-2): If the Tigers hold serve on the road against the winless Spartans, they win the district and a bye into the quarterfinals.

Bonners Ferry (3-3, 1-1) at Kellogg (2-3, 1-1): Since both teams have lost to Timberlake, the winner will claim second in the district. It will then be up to MaxPreps rankings if the No. 2 team qualifies for one of the three play-in games. Bonners Ferry enters play ranked No. 9; the Wildcats are 14th.

Other games: Lake City (2-6, 0-2) at Lewiston (3-5, 0-2); Orofino at St. Maries; Lakeside (4-2, 1-0) at Wallace (2-4, 0-1); Mullan (5-1, 0-0) at Kootenai (0-3, 0-0).