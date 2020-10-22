On the air

SWX Home
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 22, 2020

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Korea Baseball Organization

12:55 a.m. (Saturday): TBA ESPN2

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 3, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Fox 28

Cycling

10 p.m.: Vuelta a España, Stage 4 NBC Sports

Figure skating

5 p.m.: Grand Prix Skate America NBC Sports

Football, Australian Rules

1 a.m. (Saturday): TBA NBC Sports

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at South Florida ESPN

5 p.m.: Louisiana at Alabama-Birmingham CBS Sports

Football, high school

6 p.m.: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.) ESPN2

7 p.m.: TBA SWX

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive-On Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship Golf

Soccer, college women

4 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One Qualifying ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

……………………………………………………………………………………………………NBC Sports

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 4, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Fox 28

Boxing

6 p.m.: Welterweights, Lipinets vs. Abdukakhorov Showtime

Crossfit

10 a.m.: Reebok CrossFit Games CBS

Cycling

10 p.m.: Vuelta a España, Stage 5 NBC Sports

Figure skating

Noon: Grand Prix Skate America NBC

6 p.m.: Grand Prix Skate America NBC Sports

Football, college

9 a.m.: Nebraska at (5) Ohio State Fox 28

9 a.m.: (23) N.C. State at (14) North Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Kansas at (20) Kansas State FS1

9 a.m.: Georgia Southern at (25) Coastal Carolina ESPNU

9 a.m.: Mercer at Army CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ABC

9 a.m.: Florida State at Louisville Root

11 a.m.: Tulane at Central Florida ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: (2) Alabama at Tennessee CBS

12:30 p.m.: (3) Notre Dame at Pittsburgh ABC

12:30 p.m.: (17) Iowa State at (6) Oklahoma State Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: (8) Penn State at Indiana FS1

12:30 p.m.: Houston at Navy CBS Sports

12:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest Root

1 p.m.: Georgia State at Troy ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech ESPN2

4 p.m.: South Carolina at LSU ESPN

4 p.m: Utah State at Boise State FS1

4 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: (18) Michigan at (21) Minnesota ABC

5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio ESPNU

6 p.m.: (9) Cincinnati at (16) SMU ESPN2

7:15 p.m.: Texas State at (12) BYU ESPN

7:30 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Air Force at San Jose State FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive-On Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

9 a.m.: Lightweights, Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje ESPN2

Rugby

9 a.m.: Italy vs. Ireland NBC Sports

11 a.m.: Premiership NBC Sports

Soccer

6:55 a.m.: Leeds United at Aston Villa NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Premier League NBC

Saturday’s Radio HighlightsBaseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 4, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One, Portuguese Grand Prix ESPN2

9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, SpeedyCash.com 400 FS1

11 a.m.: NHRA, SpringNationals FS1

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg …… NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NBC Sports

1:30 p.m.: MotoGP, Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit NBC

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Fox 28

Cycling

9:30 a.m.: Paris-Roubaix NBC Sports

10 p.m.: Vuelta a España, Stage 6 NBC Sports

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Tennessee CBS

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: San Francisco at New England CBS

5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive-On Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship Golf

Soccer

6:55 a.m.: Everton at Southampton NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Premier League NBC

6 p.m.: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna FS1

Soccer, college women

Noon: TBA ESPNU

2 p.m.: Georgia at Vanderbilt ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Carolina at New Orleans 700-AM

5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

