On the air

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 22, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Korea Baseball Organization
12:55 a.m. (Saturday): TBA ESPN2
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 3, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Fox 28
Cycling
10 p.m.: Vuelta a España, Stage 4 NBC Sports
Figure skating
5 p.m.: Grand Prix Skate America NBC Sports
Football, Australian Rules
1 a.m. (Saturday): TBA NBC Sports
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at South Florida ESPN
5 p.m.: Louisiana at Alabama-Birmingham CBS Sports
Football, high school
6 p.m.: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.) ESPN2
7 p.m.: TBA SWX
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive-On Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship Golf
Soccer, college women
4 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One Qualifying ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 4, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Fox 28
Boxing
6 p.m.: Welterweights, Lipinets vs. Abdukakhorov Showtime
Crossfit
10 a.m.: Reebok CrossFit Games CBS
Cycling
10 p.m.: Vuelta a España, Stage 5 NBC Sports
Figure skating
Noon: Grand Prix Skate America NBC
6 p.m.: Grand Prix Skate America NBC Sports
Football, college
9 a.m.: Nebraska at (5) Ohio State Fox 28
9 a.m.: (23) N.C. State at (14) North Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Kansas at (20) Kansas State FS1
9 a.m.: Georgia Southern at (25) Coastal Carolina ESPNU
9 a.m.: Mercer at Army CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ABC
9 a.m.: Florida State at Louisville Root
11 a.m.: Tulane at Central Florida ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: (2) Alabama at Tennessee CBS
12:30 p.m.: (3) Notre Dame at Pittsburgh ABC
12:30 p.m.: (17) Iowa State at (6) Oklahoma State Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: (8) Penn State at Indiana FS1
12:30 p.m.: Houston at Navy CBS Sports
12:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest Root
1 p.m.: Georgia State at Troy ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech ESPN2
4 p.m.: South Carolina at LSU ESPN
4 p.m: Utah State at Boise State FS1
4 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: (18) Michigan at (21) Minnesota ABC
5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio ESPNU
6 p.m.: (9) Cincinnati at (16) SMU ESPN2
7:15 p.m.: Texas State at (12) BYU ESPN
7:30 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Air Force at San Jose State FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive-On Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship Golf
Mixed Martial Arts
9 a.m.: Lightweights, Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje ESPN2
Rugby
9 a.m.: Italy vs. Ireland NBC Sports
11 a.m.: Premiership NBC Sports
Soccer
6:55 a.m.: Leeds United at Aston Villa NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Premier League NBC
Saturday’s Radio HighlightsBaseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 4, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One, Portuguese Grand Prix ESPN2
9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, SpeedyCash.com 400 FS1
11 a.m.: NHRA, SpringNationals FS1
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar Series, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg …… NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NBC Sports
1:30 p.m.: MotoGP, Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit NBC
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Fox 28
Cycling
9:30 a.m.: Paris-Roubaix NBC Sports
10 p.m.: Vuelta a España, Stage 6 NBC Sports
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Tennessee CBS
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: San Francisco at New England CBS
5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive-On Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship Golf
Soccer
6:55 a.m.: Everton at Southampton NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Premier League NBC
6 p.m.: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna FS1
Soccer, college women
Noon: TBA ESPNU
2 p.m.: Georgia at Vanderbilt ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Carolina at New Orleans 700-AM
5:20 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
