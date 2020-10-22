Gonzaga sets Kraziness in the Kennel for Nov. 12, will be televised on KHQ

Gonzaga’s annual Kraziness in the Kennel will have a different look this season, but fans will still be able to watch from afar.

The Zags will hold Kraziness on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. No fans will be permitted at the McCarthey Athletic Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual tipoff event will be televised live on KHQ. Kraziness will also be on the radio (1510-AM and 103.5-FM) with Tom Hudson, entering his 19th season as the voice of the Zags, and analyst Adam Morrison, the former Gonzaga great.

“I think we can use it just as a source of preparation,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “Obviously, just for our guys to get something out to their friends and family to see how they’re progressing and how they look. A lot of their families haven’t been able to see them play for long periods of time, if at all in a Zag uniform.

“That’ll be great, and also get out there so our fans can see this new group and see how it’s progressing along. We’re hoping it’ll be fun. Anything different than another practice with me is always good in (the players’) minds.”

Kraziness in the Kennel will be the public’s first look at the 2020-21 team, which is ranked inside the top five in nearly every preseason poll. The Zags will scrimmage and typically hold 3-point shooting and dunk competitions. More details will be released soon at GoZags.com.