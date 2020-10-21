SWX Home
Reader photo: Hide and seek

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 21, 2020

Enjoying one of the greatest parts of living in the Inland Northwest: apple season! One of the smallest birds in the state, a ruby-crowned kinglet, perches in an old apple tree along the road in Hauser on an October morning. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
One of the smallest birds in the state, a ruby-crowned kinglet, perches in an old apple tree along the road in Hauser on an October morning.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

