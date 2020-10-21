On the air
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 21, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
10 p.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 3 NBC Sports
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Arkansas St. at Appalachian St. ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia Fox 28 and NFL
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive On Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Zozo Championship Golf
Soccer
7:30 p.m.: Portland at Seattle FS1
Volleyball, college
5 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPNU
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
