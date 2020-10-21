On the air

SWX Home
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 21, 2020

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Cycling

10 p.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 3 NBC Sports

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Arkansas St. at Appalachian St. ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia Fox 28 and NFL

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA Drive On Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Zozo Championship Golf

Soccer

7:30 p.m.: Portland at Seattle FS1

Volleyball, college

5 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPNU

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

