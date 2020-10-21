Former Washington State star Klay Thompson agrees to virtual hangout with dying Warriors fan

Klay Thompson took a break from his main priority this offseason – rehabilitating a torn ACL – to fulfill the last wish of a Golden State Warriors fan facing Stage 4 breast cancer.

The former Washington State standout recently spent nearly 30 minutes on a video call with Deborah Wright, a passionate Warriors fan who’s developed a special affinity for Thompson since he was drafted by the organization in 2011, winning three championships and making five appearances in the NBA Finals since his prolific college career on the Palouse.

Wright, 62, is suffering from metastatic cancer, and has been told by doctors she has between two to six months to live, according to multiple Bay Area news outlets who reported on the story. Her husband, Randall, coordinated with KTVU (Channel 2) evening news anchor Frank Somerville, who shared Deborah’s wish on social media.

“My bride loves Klay Thompson of the Warriors. I was wondering if at all possible, if maybe he could visit her. Or, even FaceTime her (or Zoom or whatever). I ask for nothing else … no gifts, no money, or anything … just for the possibility of a visit from Mr. Thompson.”

The request eventually found its way to Warriors President of Communications Raymond Ridder, who then forwarded it to the Golden State shooting guard and five-time NBA All-Star. As was noted in a story from The Mercury-News, Thompson isn’t always hasty when it comes to responding to media requests, but he got back to Ridder within five minutes, informing the Warriors staffer he was eager to make the call.

Thompson, who had his No. 1 jersey enshrined by the Cougars in January, reportedly spent 25 minutes on the phone with Wright, talking about basketball, family and pets. The 11th-year pro also introduced Wright to his bulldog, Rocco, who’s developed his own fanbase as Thompson’s fame has grown.

“He made me feel like we’ve been friends forever,” Deborah told The Mercury-News. “It was just a down-to-earth conversation.”