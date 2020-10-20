Pac-12 narrows down kickoff times, TV selections for Washington State games against UW, USC

Washington State still doesn’t know what time it will kick off the Nov. 7 season opener against Oregon State, but the Pac-12 Conference announced possible starting times and television slots for both of the Cougars’ Friday games later on in the year.

The 113th Apple Cup, played this year on Nov. 27 at Martin Stadium with no fans, will either kick off at 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC/ESPN.

The Cougars will then travel to play at USC in a crossover on Dec. 4. The game against the Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will begin at either 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. FS1 has the broadcast rights to the game.

Every Pac-12 football game for the first six weeks of the 2020 season will air on either ESPN or Fox, leaving no games for the Pac-12 Networks until at least Dec. 19. ESPN and Fox have the ability to use 12- or six-day selection windows, meaning WSU will know its kickoff time for the season opener in Corvallis, Oregon, as early as Sunday or as late as Oct. 31.