Eastern Washington, Idaho to play six-game spring conference football schedule

Eastern Washington and Idaho will play a six-game Big Sky Conference spring football schedule that will be released in November, according to conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill.

The Big Sky initially planned an eight-game schedule after the fall season was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

“(Fired) up for our Big Sky Conference Football Committee and athletic directors are working on a six-game conference-only schedule with 12 teams participating,” Wistrcill tweeted on Friday. “Release of the schedule should happen in early November.”

Thirteen football programs comprise the league, but defending Big Sky champion Sacramento State opted out of the spring season Thursday, citing safety concerns of the quick turnaround to a regular fall 2021 season four months later.

Several Football Championship Subdivision football conferences released their spring schedules earlier this month.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a plan in September to begin the FCS playoffs on April 24, which conclude between May 14-16 with a national title game date yet to be determined.

The plan included the go-ahead for regular-season games to begin in late January and giving programs a spring football-like prep in the fall and early winter months.

Several Big Sky teams have started full-go practices in helmet and pads to make up for lost spring 2020 practices, including Weber State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.

Montana State recently broadcast a scrimmage.

Idaho posted pictures to its social media accounts Friday of the team practicing in pads and helmets.