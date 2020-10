On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

5:30 p.m.: ARCA FS1

Baseball, Korea Baseball Organization

2:25 a.m. (Saturday): Lotte Giants at NC Dinos ESPN2

Baseball, MLB playoffs

3 p.m.: ALCS Game 6, Houston vs. Tampa Bay TBS

6 p.m.: NLCS Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta FS1

Football, college

3 p.m.: (17) SMU at Tulane ESPN

6:30 p.m.: (14) BYU at Houston ESPN

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Denton Guyer (TX) vs. Southlake Carroll (TX) ESPN2

6 p.m.: Miles City at Billings Central SWX

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Classic Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup Golf

Rugby

1:30 am. (Saturday): Penrith vs. South Sydney FS1

Volleyball, college

2 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

3 p.m.: ALCS Game 6, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM

6 p.m.: NLCS Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

1 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series, Clean Harbors 200 Fox 28

4 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Kansas Lottery 300 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1:30 p.m.: NLCS Game 6, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers FS1 (if necessary)

5:30 p.m.: ALCS Game 7, Houston vs. Tampa Bay TBS (if necessary)

Boxing

7 p.m.: Lightweight title: Lomachenko vs. Lopez ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: (1) Clemson at Georgia Tech ABC

9 a.m.: (15) Auburn at South Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Navy at South Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas State at South Alabama ESPNU

9 a.m.: Kansas at West Virginia Fox 28

9 a.m.: Liberty at Syracuse Root

10:30 a.m.: Army at Texas-San Antonio CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Louisville at (4) Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Central Florida at Memphis ABC

12:30 p.m.: Duke at N.C. State Root

1 p.m.: (11) Texas A&M at Mississippi State ESPN2

2 p.m.: North Texas at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: (5) North Carolina at Florida State ABC

4:30 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Texas-El Paso ESPN2

5 p.m.: (3) Georgia at (2) Alabama CBS

5 p.m.: Florida International at Charlotte ESPNU

Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Champ. Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup Golf

Rugby

9 p.m.: Heineken Champions Cup Final NBC Sports

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Everton vs. Liverpool NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Arsenal NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1:30 p.m.: NLCS Game 6, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 700-AM

(if necessary)

5:30 p.m.: ALCS Game 7, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 700-AM

(if necessary)

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

11 a.m.: NHRA, AAA Texas Fall Nationals FS1

11:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400 NBC

Baseball, MLB Playoffs

5 p.m.: NLCS Game 7, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

(if necessary)

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Chicago at Carolina Fox 28

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh CBS

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Tampa Bay Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Rams at San Francisco NBC

Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Champ. Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup Golf

Marathon

7:30 p.m.: IAAF, World Half Marathon Championships NBC Sports

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United NBC Sports

7 p.m.: MLS, Portland vs. Los Angeles FC Root

Soccer, college women

Noon: Florida State at Virginia ESPNU

2 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPNU

Volleyball, college

10 a.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Playoffs

5 p.m.: NLCS Game 7, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 700-AM

(if necessary)

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Carolina at New Orleans 700-AM

All events are subject to change.