Reader photo: King of his court

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 14, 2020

One of the monarchs that rule on the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge. This majestic bull had approximately 15 cows accompanying him. Taken on the refuge Oct. 8, 2020. (Buck Domitrovich/courtesy)
One of the monarchs that rules on the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge, this majestic bull had approximately 15 cows accompanying him.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

