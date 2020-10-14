On the air
Wed., Oct. 14, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
2 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Houston TBS
5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta Fox 28
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Arkansas State ESPN
Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup Golf
Volleyball, college
10 a.m.: Miami at Wake Forest Root
4 p.m.: TCU at West Virginia ESPNU
7 p.m.: Miami at Clemson Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Houston 700-AM
5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
