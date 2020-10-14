On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

2 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Houston TBS

5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta Fox 28

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Arkansas State ESPN

Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, CJ Cup Golf

Volleyball, college

10 a.m.: Miami at Wake Forest Root

4 p.m.: TCU at West Virginia ESPNU

7 p.m.: Miami at Clemson Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Houston 700-AM

5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

