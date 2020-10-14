Former Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos tests positive for COVID-19, Russian team forfeits two games

Former Gonzaga standout Kevin Pangos is among eight players on his Russian professional team to test positive for COVID-19.

Four members of the team’s coaching staff have also tested positive. Short-handed Zenit, based in St. Petersburg, didn’t make a road trip this week for games against Spanish opponents Baskonia and Valencia. The EuroLeague ruled that Zenit would forfeit both games “by the result of zero to 20.”

Pangos was off to a strong start in his first season with Zenit. He had 23 points and seven assists in a loss to Turkish foe Anadolu Efes, 15 points in a victory over his former employer Barcelona and 14 points and eight assists in a win over Tsmoki-Minsk. Pangos was 4 of 4 on 3-pointers against Tsmoki-Minsk.

“I’m quarantining right now. It’s not ideal but those are the circumstances we’re in these days,” Pangos said on the Ginger and Dutch podcast. “Hopefully there’s some sort of plan because it is getting pretty bad in our league.

“There is still some teams playing but I think they’re trying to figure out a Plan B because it’s getting pretty complicated and it’s starting to spread pretty fast.”