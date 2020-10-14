Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Former Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos tests positive for COVID-19, Russian team forfeits two games

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 14, 2020

Canada's Kevin Pangos and former GU teammate Kelly Olynyk (right) react during a game against Brazil in a 2018 FIBA World Cup qualifier.   (Associated Press)
Canada's Kevin Pangos and former GU teammate Kelly Olynyk (right) react during a game against Brazil in a 2018 FIBA World Cup qualifier.   (Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Former Gonzaga standout Kevin Pangos is among eight players on his Russian professional team to test positive for COVID-19.

Four members of the team’s coaching staff have also tested positive. Short-handed Zenit, based in St. Petersburg, didn’t make a road trip this week for games against Spanish opponents Baskonia and Valencia. The EuroLeague ruled that Zenit would forfeit both games “by the result of zero to 20.”

Pangos was off to a strong start in his first season with Zenit. He had 23 points and seven assists in a loss to Turkish foe Anadolu Efes, 15 points in a victory over his former employer Barcelona and 14 points and eight assists in a win over Tsmoki-Minsk. Pangos was 4 of 4 on 3-pointers against Tsmoki-Minsk.

“I’m quarantining right now. It’s not ideal but those are the circumstances we’re in these days,” Pangos said on the Ginger and Dutch podcast. “Hopefully there’s some sort of plan because it is getting pretty bad in our league.

“There is still some teams playing but I think they’re trying to figure out a Plan B because it’s getting pretty complicated and it’s starting to spread pretty fast.”

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball

American families feeling the pinch of COVID-19 pandemic

The COUNTRY Financial Security Index asked about 1,330 adult Americans in different income brackets a variety of questions, including how their finances are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy COUNTRY Financial)

The year 2020 hasn’t been the most forgiving year for families and their pocketbooks.