On the air

Tue., Oct. 13, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Korean Baseball Organization
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Kiwoom at KT ESPN2
Baseball, MLB playoffs
3:05 p.m.: NLCS, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta FS1
5:40 p.m.: ALCS, Tampa Bay at Houston TBS
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette) ESPN
Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup Golf
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: UEFA, Netherland vs. Italy ESPN2
3 p.m.: Copo Do Brasil, Sao Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE FS2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
3:05 p.m.: NLCS, LA Dodgers at Atlanta 700-AM
5:40 p.m.: ALCS, Tampa Bay at Houston 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
