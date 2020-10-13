Big final day lifts Brandon Palaniuk to win at Santee Cooper

Wire reports

Championships come down to decisions and execution – two things that Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum mastered en route to amassing a four-day total of 72 pounds, 2 ounces for a dominant win at the Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes on Sunday in Clarendon County, South Carolina.

Notching his fifth elite victory – his second in 2020 (the first at Lake Champlain) – Palaniuk earned a top prize of $100,000.

After leading on the second day, Palaniuk entered championship Sunday in third place, just 1 pound, 3 ounces behind Carl Jocumsen. On Sunday, the former Lakeland High and North Idaho College wrestler added a limit of 22-11 to his previous weights of 21-1, 18-13 and 9-9 to beat Jocumsen by 8 pounds.

“This one is so unexpected,” Palaniuk said. “Every single one I won before, I had a good practice and I knew that I would have a shot at the top 10 and a shot at the win. This one came out of nowhere.”

Spending his tournament at nearby Lake Marion, Palaniuk attributed his final-round success to a prelaunch decision to start in the mouth of the Potato Creek area. Having started there on the first day, he had a feeling the area was ready to reward him again.

“I was sitting at the dock this morning and something told me to go try it,” Palaniuk said. “With the (warm) weather, the humidity, I felt like I could catch them on topwater, but when I got there, the water was dirty.

“I couldn’t get them to eat it, so I just picked up a 1/2-ounce bladed jig with a 4-inch white X-Zone Swammer. I had not caught a fish on this all week and I caught a 4-pounder and a 3 1/4-pounder.”

Palaniuk caught a luckybreak that he exploited when he saw a big fish blow up just out of casting range. Idling toward the commotion, he spotted a brushpile he had not found earlier in the week.

“I tied up a drop shot and caught a giant (7-12) on 10-pound test,” Palaniuk said. “I caught my other limit fish on the drop shot, but I ended up culling them out later.”

Later in the day, Palaniuk returned to the Jack’s Creek area, which produced several of his fish this week. There, he caught two of his keepers.

“I think it came down to versatility; that’s why I was able to have the kind of day I had,” Palaniuk said. “Without that big one on the drop shot, without those two I caught this morning, I wouldn’t have been able to win.”

Palaniuk overcame first-day penalty of 2 pounds, 4 ounces for inadvertently making a cast with six fish – one more than his legal limit – in his livewell. Palaniuk self-reported the infraction.

“It went through my head about 47 times in the last hour (before weigh-ins),” Palaniuk said. “I kept thinking, ‘If somebody beats me, let it be (more than the penalty weight).’

“One of the things I say a lot is, ‘Control the controllables.’ When I do something like that, it bothers me because it’s something I can control and I knew this event was going to be so tough that 2 pounds is not something you want to be giving up.”

Palaniuk’s win moved him into 15th place in the Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year standings with 493 points. Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, holds the lead with 587.