100 years ago in Spokane: Fans could fly to football game and be home ‘in time for dinner’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane football fans now had an extra-speedy way to get to the big Washington State College-University of Idaho football game in Moscow.

They could make the trip by air in 50 minutes.

The Spokane Aviation Co.planned to use both of its passenger planes to shuttle back and forth to Moscow several times on the morning of the game.

Then, after the game, it planned to return the passengers to Spokane “in time for dinner.”

The company was offering “special rates.”

From the accident beat: A second passenger died of injuries suffered in a bloody streetcar accident a week earlier.

Julius Peterson, 27, died of blood poisoning resulting from internal injuries, crushed feet and lacerations. He was a concrete worker who had lived in Spokane for 11 years.

Three other crash victims were still in the hospital in serious condition. Another man died at the scene after an out-of-control streetcar skidded into the rear of another streetcar.

The cause of the wreck was still under investigation.

On this day

(From Associated Press)

1890: Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, was born in Denison, Texas.

1964: Soviet leader Nikita S. Khrushchev was toppled from power; he was succeeded by Leonid Brezhnev as First Secretary and by Alexei Kosygin as Premier.

1968: The first successful live telecast from a manned U.S. spacecraft was transmitted from Apollo 7.