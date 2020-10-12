Class AA Soccer Playoffs/1st Round October 13-14, 2020
Mon., Oct. 12, 2020
WEST - BOYS 8W – Missoula Big Sky @ 1W – Missoula Hellgate Rattlesnake Fields 4:30 pm 7W – Flathead (Kalispell @ 2W – Glacier (Kalispell) Legends Stadium (Kalispell) 5:00 pm 6W – Butte @ 3W – Missoula Sentinel (Wednesday 10/14) Sentinel HS 4:30 pm 5W – Helena Capital @ 4W – Helena Siebel Fields 4:00 pm
EAST – GIRLS 8E – Great Falls CMR @ 1E – Billings West Amend Park (Billings) 2:00 pm 7E – Belgrade @ 2E – Bozeman Bozeman HS 3:00 pm 6E – Billings Senior @ 3E Billings Skyview Amend Park (Billings) 7:00 pm 5E – Gallatin (Bozeman) @ 4E – Great Falls Memorial Stadium (Great Falls) 3:00 pm
WEST - GIRLS 8W – Butte @ 1W – Helena Siebel Fields 4:00 pm 7W – Helena Capital @ 2W – Glacier (Kalispell) Legends Stadium (Kalispell) 3:00 pm 6W – Missoula Big Sky @ 3W – Missoula Sentinel (Wednesday 10/14) Sentinel HS 2:30 pm 5W – Flathead (Kalispell) @ 4W – Missoula Hellgate Rattlesnake Fields 2:30 pm
