SWX Home

Class AA Soccer Playoffs/1st Round October 13-14, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email
Elijah Collins SWX
EAST - BOYS 8E – Great Falls CMR @ 1E – Bozeman Bozeman HS 6:00 pm 7E – Belgrade @ 2E – Billings Senior Amend Park (Billings) 4:00 pm 6E – Gallatin (Bozeman) @ 3E – Billings West Amend Park (Billings) 4:00 pm 5E – Great Falls @ 4E – Billings Skyview Amend Park (Billings) 2:00 pm

WEST - BOYS 8W – Missoula Big Sky @ 1W – Missoula Hellgate Rattlesnake Fields 4:30 pm 7W – Flathead (Kalispell @ 2W – Glacier (Kalispell) Legends Stadium (Kalispell) 5:00 pm 6W – Butte @ 3W – Missoula Sentinel (Wednesday 10/14) Sentinel HS 4:30 pm 5W – Helena Capital @ 4W – Helena Siebel Fields 4:00 pm

EAST – GIRLS 8E – Great Falls CMR @ 1E – Billings West Amend Park (Billings) 2:00 pm 7E – Belgrade @ 2E – Bozeman Bozeman HS 3:00 pm 6E – Billings Senior @ 3E Billings Skyview Amend Park (Billings) 7:00 pm 5E – Gallatin (Bozeman) @ 4E – Great Falls Memorial Stadium (Great Falls) 3:00 pm

WEST - GIRLS 8W – Butte @ 1W – Helena Siebel Fields 4:00 pm 7W – Helena Capital @ 2W – Glacier (Kalispell) Legends Stadium (Kalispell) 3:00 pm 6W – Missoula Big Sky @ 3W – Missoula Sentinel (Wednesday 10/14) Sentinel HS 2:30 pm 5W – Flathead (Kalispell) @ 4W – Missoula Hellgate Rattlesnake Fields 2:30 pm

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Powered by Fastenall

American families feeling the pinch of COVID-19 pandemic

The COUNTRY Financial Security Index asked about 1,330 adult Americans in different income brackets a variety of questions, including how their finances are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy COUNTRY Financial)

The year 2020 hasn’t been the most forgiving year for families and their pocketbooks.