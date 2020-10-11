Local NFL roundup: Another 300-yard effort for Gardner Minshew not enough for Jacksonville

Gardner Minshew added another 300-yard passing game to his resume Sunday, but for the third time in four games, the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled to transform their quarterback’s production into a victory.

The ex-Washington State signal-caller returned to Houston, the place he made his first NFL start a year earlier, and completed 31-of-49 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jacksonville couldn’t capitalize when it needed to and the Jaguars defense struggled to hold Deshaun Watson and the Texans offense, as Minshew’s club lost 30-14 and dropped to 1-4 on the season.

Despite Jacksonville’s lack of team success amid a four-game losing streak, Minshew’s had plenty of individual production and especially over the last two weeks. In games against Cincinnati and Houston, the QB’s completed 58-of-89 passes for 652 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

For the season, he’s completed 106-of-147 passes (72.1%), for 1,138 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Below is a roundup of how local collegians fared Sunday in the NFL.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), Nsimba Webster (EWU) and Samson Ebukam (EWU), Los Angeles Rams: All three former Eastern Washington standouts produced for the Rams in a 30-10 win over Washington. Kupp led the team in catches, with five, and finished with 66 receiving yards. It marked the fourth straight game the receiver’s had at least 60 yards. Kupp also returned four punts for 20 yards.

When Kupp wasn’t returning Los Angeles’ punts, another ex-EWU wideout was. Webster had three returns for a total of 11 yards.

Ebukam recorded one tackle for the Rams defense, which held Washington to just 70 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho), Seattle Seahawks: The ex-Vandal defensive end recorded four tackles in Seattle’s narrow 27-26 win over Minnsesota.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), New York Jets: For the first time this season, Luvu recorded an official stat, making one tackle in New York’s 30-10 loss to Arizona.

Jesse Davis (Idaho), Miami Dolphins: During the Dolphins’ dominant 43-17 win over San Francisco, Davis blocked for a Miami rushing attack that had 94 yards and one touchdown. Davis’ offensive line allowed just one sack to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), San Francisco 49ers: In a putrid game for the Niners, Bourne had the only touchdown catch, reeling in a 19-yard pass from CJ Beathard in the third quarter. He finished with two receptions for 30 yards.

Notes: Joe Dahl (WSU) of the Detroit Lions and Jalen Thompson (WSU) of the Arizona Cardinals are currently on injured reserve and didn’t suit up for their respective teams Sunday. Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard (WSU) isn’t playing this season due to a biceps injury. New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (WSU) missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Mike Iupati (Idaho) of the Seattle Seahawks was inactive for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.