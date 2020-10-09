SWX Home
Prep football: Jack Prka throws 5 TD passes, runs for one to lead Coeur d’Alene over Lewiston

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 9, 2020

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Jack Prka completed 25 of 34 passes for 405 yards with five touchdown passes, including an 84-yard catch-and-run by Isaiah Griffin, and visiting Coeur d’Alene beat Lewiston 56-14 in an Inland Empire League game on Friday.

The Vikings (5-0, 1-0) entered play ranked No. 1 in the Idaho state media poll for the seventh straight week.

Prka added a short touchdown run for Coeur d’Alene, which scored on each of its first-half possessions and didn’t punt until late in the third quarter.

Ethan Garitone had two touchdown catches and Trent Elstad added a pair of second-half touchdown runs for the Vikings. Garitone finished with eight catches for 159 yards, while Elstad carried 11 times for 66 yards.

Kash Lang threw two second-quarter touchdown passes to Jared Grainger of 58 and 9 yards for the Bengals (3-4, 0-1).

Coeur d’Alene hosts Lake City in a league game next week.

Post Falls 30, Lake City 7: Jaxon Anderson connected with Cole Rutherford on an 87-yard touchdown pass and the visiting Trojans (4-2, 1-0) beat the Timberwolves (2-5, 0-1).

Anderson hit Tommy Hauser on a 64-yard touchdown pass and had an 11-yard scoring run in the first half. Nicolas McLeod added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Trojans.

Nicholas Webb had a 1-yard plunge for Lake City in the first quarter.

Post Falls hosts Lewiston next week.

4A

Moscow 30, Lakeland 22: Jonah Elliss scored on a 68-yard blocked field-goal attempt, added a 49-yard touchdown run and the Bears (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Hawks (3-3, 0-1) in an Inland Empire League game at the Kibbie Dome.

Leon Hutton and Isaiah Murphy added short touchdown runs for Moscow.

Riley Siegford returned an interception 50 yards for a score and Thomas Calder caught an 18-yard TD pass from Devon Suko late for Lakeland.

Moscow travels to Sandpoint next week, while Lakeland is off.

3A

Timberlake 45, Kellogg 18: The visiting Tigers (2-3, 1-0) beat the Wildcats (1-3, 0-1) in an Intermountain League game. Timberlake hosts Bonners Ferry next week.

Bonners Ferry 22, Priest River 0: Nathaniel Varelman and Willy Wall scored first-quarter touchdowns and the Badgers (3-2, 1-0) shut out the visiting Spartans (0-4, 0-1). Priest River hosts Kellogg next week.

2A

St. Maries (1-1) at Grangeville (2-1): The Central Idaho League game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Makeup date has not been announced.

1AD2

Mullan/St. Regis 72, Clark Fork 38: The No. 4-ranked Tigers (6-1, 1-0) beat the Wampus Cats (2-2, 0-1) in a North Star League game.

Nonleague

Wallace 12, Kootenai 6: The visiting Miners (2-4) topped the Warriors (0-3) in Harrison. in a nonleague game.

