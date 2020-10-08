Friday Night Sports Extra reunion: Bud Nameck, Rick Lukens and Dennis Patchin reminisce on Northwest Passages

High school football in Eastern Washington and North Idaho forever changed in the fall of 1986.

KXLY-TV’s Friday Night Sports Extra debuted that year, with its three sportscasters racing across Eastern Washington and North Idaho, from town to town and stadium to stadium, collecting video highlights from every game in the area and putting high school football in the TV spotlight for the first time.

On Friday at 6 p.m., that trio of sportscasters – Bud Nameck, Dennis Patchin and Rick Lukens – joins Vince Grippi to talk about how it all started, their favorite memories and what they’re doing now.

To watch, tune in at spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream.