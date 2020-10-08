SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Friday Night Sports Extra reunion: Bud Nameck, Rick Lukens and Dennis Patchin reminisce on Northwest Passages

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 8, 2020

From left, Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens and Bud Nameck will join Vince Grippi Friday at 6 p.m. for a Northwest Passages event. (Colin Mulvany/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From left, Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens and Bud Nameck will join Vince Grippi Friday at 6 p.m. for a Northwest Passages event. (Colin Mulvany/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Twitter
Facebook
Email

High school football in Eastern Washington and North Idaho forever changed in the fall of 1986.

KXLY-TV’s Friday Night Sports Extra debuted that year, with its three sportscasters racing across Eastern Washington and North Idaho, from town to town and stadium to stadium, collecting video highlights from every game in the area and putting high school football in the TV spotlight for the first time.

On Friday at 6 p.m., that trio of sportscasters – Bud Nameck, Dennis Patchin and Rick Lukens – joins Vince Grippi to talk about how it all started, their favorite memories and what they’re doing now.

To watch, tune in at spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports