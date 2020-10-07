Sounders win fifth of their past six matches with domination of visiting Real Salt Lake

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The inclination is to worry about the Sounders FC being without their top goal-scorer in Raul Ruidiaz.

But from the opening seconds Wed- nesday night against Real Salt Lake, Jordan Morris made sure the Sounders’ offensive attack was just as lethal as when the forward starts with Ruidiaz.

Morris’ goal in the first minute was nullified due to being offside. The same wouldn’t happen in the 28th minute, when he scored off a smooth passing series to propel the Sounders a 2-1 win at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle (9-3-3) is atop Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings and has won five of its past six matches.

After Cristian Roldan sent a cross into the box, forward Will Bruin let the ball roll through his legs, and Morris tapped it in the net with a slight stretch of his right leg.

Morris has eight goals and seven assists this season.

Nico Lodeiro had a precision pass lead to a goal in the 61st minute, off a free kick. Sounders center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade charged toward the long assist to knock in the ball with a header.

Real Salt Lake (4-6-6) played its second match in four days.