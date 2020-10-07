SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Until we meet again

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 7, 2020

Staying almost two weeks longer than usual, harbingers of spring and symbols of summer, the osprey have retreated from their residence in Hauser. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
Staying almost two weeks longer than usual, harbingers of spring and symbols of summer, the osprey have retreated from their residence in Hauser. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Staying almost two weeks longer than usual, ospreys – harbingers of spring and symbols of summer – have finally retreated from their residence in Hauser.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Wordcount: 56
Tags: outdoors, reader photo

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

American families feeling the pinch of COVID-19 pandemic

The COUNTRY Financial Security Index asked about 1,330 adult Americans in different income brackets a variety of questions, including how their finances are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy COUNTRY Financial)

The year 2020 hasn’t been the most forgiving year for families and their pocketbooks.