On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Korea Baseball Organization

2:25 a.m. (Thursday): TBA ESPN2

Baseball, MLB playoffs

11:08 a.m.: NLDS, Miami vs. Atlanta MLB

12:35 p.m.: ALDS, Oakland vs. Houston TBS

4:10 p.m.: ALDS, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees TBS

6:08 p.m.: NLDS, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers FS1

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State ESPN

Golf, college

1:30 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitational Golf

Hockey

8:30 a.m.: NHL draft (Rounds 2-7) NHL

Horse racing

1 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports

Tennis

2 a.m. (Thursday): French Open Tennis

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

