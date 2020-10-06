On the air
Tue., Oct. 6, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Korea Baseball Organization
2:25 a.m. (Thursday): TBA ESPN2
Baseball, MLB playoffs
11:08 a.m.: NLDS, Miami vs. Atlanta MLB
12:35 p.m.: ALDS, Oakland vs. Houston TBS
4:10 p.m.: ALDS, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees TBS
6:08 p.m.: NLDS, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers FS1
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State ESPN
Golf, college
1:30 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitational Golf
Hockey
8:30 a.m.: NHL draft (Rounds 2-7) NHL
Horse racing
1 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports
Tennis
2 a.m. (Thursday): French Open Tennis
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.