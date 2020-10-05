Oddsmakers anticipate two-win season for Washington State

Two days after the Pac-12’s big schedule announcement, oddsmakers have already started handicapping the truncated, seven-game conference-only season slated to start in approximately one month.

Given the rigors of Washington State’s new schedule, and the question marks surrounding the Cougars in Year 1 with a new coach, bettors predictably aren’t storing much faith in Nick Rolovich’s team this fall.

According to one service, BetOnline Sportsbook, the Cougars are pegged to win just two games this season – the fourth-lowest of any team in the conference. The predictions made by the website Monday include games played on championship weekend, though opponents and venues for games on Dec. 18-19 won’t be set until the week of.

The BetOnline odds translate to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 North for Washington State. The Cougars finished fifth in the division last year but managed to lock down a bowl berth, largely because they went 3-0 in nonconference play.

BetOnline set Oregon’s over/under win total at 6, followed by Washington (4.5), California (4.5), Stanford (3.5), WSU (2) and Oregon State (1.5).

In the South, USC’s over/under is set at 5.5 wins, followed by Utah (4.5), Arizona State (4.5), UCLA (3.5), Colorado (1.5) and Arizona (1).

From the Pac-12, Oregon has the highest odds of winning the College Football Playoff at 33/1. Stanford, UCLA and WSU all have 250/1 odds of a national championship.