SWX Home
Sports >  NCAA

Oddsmakers anticipate two-win season for Washington State

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 5, 2020

Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (85) is tackled by Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright just short of the goal line during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 54-53. (Associated Press)
Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (85) is tackled by Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright just short of the goal line during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 54-53. (Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Two days after the Pac-12’s big schedule announcement, oddsmakers have already started handicapping the truncated, seven-game conference-only season slated to start in approximately one month.

Given the rigors of Washington State’s new schedule, and the question marks surrounding the Cougars in Year 1 with a new coach, bettors predictably aren’t storing much faith in Nick Rolovich’s team this fall.

According to one service, BetOnline Sportsbook, the Cougars are pegged to win just two games this season – the fourth-lowest of any team in the conference. The predictions made by the website Monday include games played on championship weekend, though opponents and venues for games on Dec. 18-19 won’t be set until the week of.

The BetOnline odds translate to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 North for Washington State. The Cougars finished fifth in the division last year but managed to lock down a bowl berth, largely because they went 3-0 in nonconference play.

BetOnline set Oregon’s over/under win total at 6, followed by Washington (4.5), California (4.5), Stanford (3.5), WSU (2) and Oregon State (1.5).

In the South, USC’s over/under is set at 5.5 wins, followed by Utah (4.5), Arizona State (4.5), UCLA (3.5), Colorado (1.5) and Arizona (1).

From the Pac-12, Oregon has the highest odds of winning the College Football Playoff at 33/1. Stanford, UCLA and WSU all have 250/1 odds of a national championship.

Wordcount: 228
Tags: football, wsu

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

6 easy ways to create the ballpark experience at home

Group of male friends watching a baseball and celebrating a home run from their favorite team (Antonio_diaz Antonio_diaz / Thinkstock)

As much as pretty much all of us secretly want to be superfans, it’s pretty hard to make it to every home game.