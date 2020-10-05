Gonzaga reveals new-look uniforms with new season approaching

Gonzaga showed off new home white uniforms with a 29-second video Monday posted on the men’s basketball twitter account.

The tweet was viewed roughly 14,000 times in the first 90 minutes, prompting mostly positive reviews on social media.

The biggest differences from last year are a predominantly blue border on the uniform tops and down the side, players’ names arched in navy letters on the back and an angled blue-and-red stripe on the front of the shorts.

“Definitely a few more changes than usual, but we think it’s a pretty clean look,” said equipment manager Calvin LeBrun, a former GU baseball player. “The Adam Morrison era (in the mid 2000s) is the comparison we’ve used a lot with the two-color combo down the sides. The players like them a lot. The first thing I heard when they were looking at pictures around the facility was they thought they looked like Morrison’s years.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good reaction from our fans.”

Other subtle changes include swirl lettering as opposed to pinline inside “Gonzaga” on the front of the tops, a slight change to the numerals and the absence of a red stripe on the waistline of the shorts.

The new Nike Elite uniforms will be the worn by the team for most games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center this season, but the Zags also plan to reveal new alternate white uniforms in the near future.

LeBrun said the team’s blue and black road uniforms are “going to be very similar to these ones with the font.

“They’ll be very similar to what we’ve had in years past.”