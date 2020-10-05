Former Gonzaga standout Courtney Vandersloot named first-team All-WNBA for second straight season

By From staff reports

For the second straight year, Courtney Vandersloot is a first-team All-WNBA player.

The former Gonzaga standout was selected to the all-league team on Sunday, the only WNBA player to be selected each of the last two seasons.

Vandersloot finished fourth in the league in MVP voting and also was selected as the 2020 WNBA Peak Performer for assists average.

This season, Vandersloot became the first player in WNBA history to average double-figure assists during the regular season, dishing out 220 assists in the shortened 22-game season to average 10.0 assists per game. She also set the new WNBA single-game assists record, recording 18 assists in a victory over Indiana on Aug. 31. The Chicago Sky veteran averaged 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game to go along with her 10.0 assists, converting 49.1 percent of her field goal attempts and 39.5 percent of her three-point field goal attempts. She recorded double-figure assists 12 times on the season.

Vandersloot led the Chicago Sky back to the playoffs this season, but the Sky fell to the Connecticut Sun 94-81 in a single-elimination first-round game on Sept. 15.

Vandersloot has collected numerous accolades over her 10-year WNBA career. She’s a two-time All-WNBA first team performer, two-time All-WNBA second team selection, two-time WNBA All-Star and five-time WNBA Peak Performer award recipient. She owns the WNBA records for single-season assists (300), single-season assists average (10.0) and single-game assists (18). Currently, Vandersloot owns the top-four single-season averages for assists, and this season she averaged over 4.0 assists per game more than the next closest player.

In the 2011 WNBA Draft, she became the first Bulldog player in school history to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA, as she was the third overall pick, taken by the Chicago Sky. At Gonzaga, Vandersloot was the three-time West Coast Conference player of the year.