Local NFL roundup: Gardner Minshew throws for 351 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Cincinnati

Jacksonville’s losing skid reached three games Sunday, but it wasn’t for lack of production from the quarterback position.

For the second time in four games, Gardner Minshew threw for more than 330 yards, but his efforts were in vain as the Jaguars fell to 1-33 with a 33-25 loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minshew completed 27-of-40 passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked three times.

Minshew’s now thrown for 300 yards or more four times in his career and Sunday’s outing was the second-most productive of his career, next to a 374-yard game against Carolina during his rookie season.

It was also the third time in four games this season Minshew’s thrown for multiple touchdowns. In 18 career games, the ex-WSU quarterback has had at least two TD passes 10 times.

Below is a roundup of how other local college players fared in the NFL Sunday.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho) and Mike Iupati (Idaho), Seattle Seahawks: In a 31-23 win for the Seahawks, Mayowa constantly pressured Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, tipping a pass that resulted in a Seahawks interception. In total, the former Idaho pass-rusher had three tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, and one quarterback hit.

Iupati, the starting left guard, helped block for a rushing attack that had two touchdowns and averages 4.6 yards per carry. Iupati’s offensive line also conceded just two sacks in the game.

Cooper Kupp (EWU) and Samson Ebukam (EWU), Los Angeles Rams: There wasn’t much offensive output for Los Angeles, but Kupp was responsible for one of the Rams’ two touchdowns, hauling a 55-yarder from Jared Goff that sealed a 17-9 win for the Rams over the New York Giants.

Ebukam was the team’s fourth-leading tackler in the game, recording four total tackles. The ex-EWU linebacker was also credited with a half-sack.

Jesse Davis (Idaho), Miami Dolphins: Davis and Miami’s offensive line played admirably, as the Dolphins rushed 22 times for 103 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Seahawks. The Miami tackle also led a group that allowed just one sack to Fitzpatrick.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), San Francisco 49ers: After three games with at least 60 yards, Bourne had three receptions for 33 yards in San Francisco’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho), New Orleans Saints: The former Idaho linebacker made another start at “Sam” linebacker for the Saints, but Elliss’ only stat was a tackle made on the opening kick return in a 35-29 win over the Detroit Lions.

Notes: Joe Dahl (WSU) of the Detroit Lions and Jalen Thompson (WSU) of the Arizona Cardinals are currently on injured reserve and didn’t suit up for their respective teams Sunday.