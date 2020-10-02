Billings Central/Dawson County football game cancelled due to positive COVID-19 case
Fri., Oct. 2, 2020
Friday’s game between Billings Central and Dawson County has been cancelled due to COVID-19 case.
According to a post on Twitter from Billings Central, there is a positive COVID-19 case at Dawson County, forcing the game to be cancelled.
Homecoming activities will be rescheduled at a later date, including the game, royalty announcements, and senior night for cross-country.
