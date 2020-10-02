SWX Home
Sports >  Montana Sports

Billings Central/Dawson County football game cancelled due to positive COVID-19 case

Twitter
Facebook
Email
Spencer Martin SWX Montana
Friday’s game between Billings Central and Dawson County has been cancelled due to COVID-19 case.

According to a post on Twitter from Billings Central, there is a positive COVID-19 case at Dawson County, forcing the game to be cancelled.

Homecoming activities will be rescheduled at a later date, including the game, royalty announcements, and senior night for cross-country.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

6 easy ways to create the ballpark experience at home

Group of male friends watching a baseball and celebrating a home run from their favorite team (Antonio_diaz Antonio_diaz / Thinkstock)

As much as pretty much all of us secretly want to be superfans, it’s pretty hard to make it to every home game.