Week 6 preview: Nonleague games wrap up with 5A clash; COVID claims another game

As the calendar flips to October, the football schedule inches closer to games that really matter, as most schools in North Idaho are wrapping up nonleague play this week, including the No. 1-ranked team in 5A.

Meanwhile, the schedule lost two more nonleague games to COVID-19 concerns, as Orofino at Priest River and Bonners Ferry at St. Maries were cancelled due to positive tests as schools involved in those contests this week.

Game of the Week

Post Falls (3-1) at Coeur d’Alene (3-0): CdA, the No. 1-ranked team in 5A, finally got its first action against a similarly sized school last week and passed the test with flying colors.

Jack Prka tossed four touchdowns passes to four receivers and the Vikings’ defense shut out Lake City in the second half en route to a 40-13 win over the Timberwolves in a nonleague affair between Inland Empire rivals.

The Idaho media poll has had CdA sitting in the top 5A spot all season, but the gap between the Vikings and Rigby (5-0) has narrowed as Rigby continues to pile up wins. This week, one first-place vote separate the two.

Rigby plays at winless Idaho Falls this week, so a win for the Vikings against a tough Post Falls squad will go a long way to cement their ranking.

Post Falls’ game last week against Lakeland was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Trojans already own nonleague wins over Lewiston and Lake City. Zach Clark had three of the Trojans’ six interceptions in the 34-13 over the Timberwolves.

The Trojans’ only loss of the season came against Rigby, 44-42 on Sept. 4, which ended when a potential game-tying 2-point conversion attempt was stuffed after a late touchdown.

Featured matchups

Lewiston (3-2) vs. Moscow (1-0) at Kibbie Dome: The Bears, expected to be challengers in the 4A ranks, finally took the field last week and looked good doing so, handling Bonners Ferry 54-7.

Moscow had eight rushing touchdowns – three by Isaiah Murphy to go along with more than 150 yards rushing – in the contest.

Lewiston bounced back from its upset loss to Lakeland two weeks ago to beat Sandpoint 24-6. Quarterback Kash Lang had a pair of short touchdown runs for the Bengals.

Mullan-St. Regis (3-1) at Lakeside (3-1): The only other District I team to receive votes in the Idaho state media poll is the Mullan-St. Regis co-op, which dropped a spot to No. 4 in this week’s 1AD2 poll after a 76-36 loss to Shelby (Montana) last Friday.

The two-pronged attack of junior running backs and linebackers Luke Trogden – a Mullan student – and Adam Ball – a St. Regis student – has led to the Tigers’ resurgence.

Lakeside hopes to avenge its only loss of the season, a 70-36 decision to Mullan-St. Regis on Aug. 28.

Other games

Sandpoint (1-3) at Lake City (1-4); Lakeland (2-2) at Timberlake (1-2); Deary (2-3) at Wallace (1-3).