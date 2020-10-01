Mountain West Conference Releases Revised 2020 Football Schedule Timothy

Spencer Martin SWX Montana

Editor’s note: This is release from Wyoming Athletics.

Laramie, Wyo. (Oct. 1, 2020) — The revised 2020 University of Wyoming Football schedule was released by the Mountain West Conference on Thursday. That revised, eight-game schedule will feature five games against opponents who played in the postseason last year, including four home games versus postseason teams highlighted by home contests against both 2019 MW Division Champions Hawai’i and Boise State.

Breaking Down the 2020 Wyoming Football Schedule

∙Wyoming’s season will kick off on the road at Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 24. The following week, the Pokes will host the first of four home games versus the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, who won the MW West Division in 2019 and defeated BYU, 38-34, in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl. Wyoming’s other home games will be on Nov. 14 vs. Air Force, Nov. 21 against Utah State and Dec. 12 vs. defending Mountain West Champion Boise State.

∙In addition to their season-opening road game at Nevada on Oct. 24, the Cowboys will travel to Colorado State on Nov. 7, to UNLV on Nov. 28 and to New Mexico on Dec. 5.

2020 University of Wyoming Football Schedule (As of Oct. 1, 2020) Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television Sat., Oct. 24 at Nevada* TBA TBA Sat., Oct. 31 HAWAI’I* TBA TBA Sat., Nov. 7 at Colorado State* TBA TBA Sat., Nov. 14 AIR FORCE* TBA TBA Sat., Nov. 21 UTAH STATE* TBA TBA Sat., Nov. 28 at UNLV* TBA TBA Sat., Dec. 5 at New Mexico* TBA TBA Sat., Dec. 12 BOISE STATE* TBA TBA Sat., Dec. 19 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA

Thursday’s release coincided with the release of the 2020 Mountain West Conference schedule by the conference office and represents the first phase in the 2020 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of several games to Thursdays and Fridays. Additional announcements on television selections will be made in the near future. All games the first week will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24.