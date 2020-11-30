Spokane businessman George C. Manos, who guided Playfair Race Course during its heyday, dies at age 87

By Jim Price For The Spokesman-Review

When Spokane horse racing, now just a memory, needed a shot in the arm, the vision of a single man and supportive directors spurred Playfair Race Course into three decades of prosperity as one of this area’s primary sources of entertainment.

George C. Manos, who held the reins of the historic track for a quarter- century, died Nov. 19. He was 87.

Created from the remnant of the original Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds, Playfair had come into being after the state relegalized thoroughbred racing in 1935.

Its founders slapped a coat of green paint on the 1901 grandstand, erected a white picket-fence entryway where Altamont Street dead-ended into the 63 acres and conducted a 16-day season.

More than 20 years later, its postwar surge in the rearview mirror and saddled with a deteriorating physical plant, Playfair seemed stuck in a rut with uneven competition, a jaded customer base and a meager public profile.

Then, in 1956, a 23-year-old Manos, whose improvement-minded father was vice president of the small corporation, became assistant general manager. After years of disagreement, like-minded board members formed a new majority, and the younger Manos took control in 1969. More than a decade of extensive renovation followed.

Box seats were developed. The south end of the historic grandstand became a glass-enclosed Turf Club. An indoor clubhouse replaced rotting north-end bleachers. The outer wall of the oak-beamed stands was clad with yellow siding. Concessions stands were overhauled. Lights were added for night racing. A new entrance and upgraded parking lots greeted fans. A new saddling paddock sprung up, fronting modernized jockey quarters.

Racing improved, too, and Playfair became a hot ticket, helped by the emergence of Turbulator, a muscular 4-year-old that began the 1969 season without a win to his name and ended it with seven straight victories and honors as Horse of the Meeting. Before he retired, the stretch-running gelding known as “Tubby” became recognized as one of the state’s equine immortals.

In 1960, 42 days of racing had attracted 184,322 fans, who wagered $176,902 per day. Nineteen years later, a 69-day 1979 meet drew 290,201, whose daily wagers averaged $328,134. Horses and their owners reaped record amounts of purse money.

In 1981, Manos and his partners sold Playfair to Spokane Valley car dealer Jack Pring, who had preceded him as a West Valley High School student.

Even longer racing seasons extended the boom through that decade, until the number of race dates reached a point of diminishing returns. Compounding that, the sport of kings was undergoing huge changes.

Since then, most of the country’s smaller tracks have closed. Live crowds at remaining venues are much smaller. Bettors everywhere can wager on every race at almost every track.

After Pring leased the facility to a series of operators, Playfair conducted its final race card on Dec. 17, 2000. Demolished a few years later, the land has been redeveloped as Playfair Commerce Park.

Manos, born in Spokane on June 11, 1933, moved on to other things, primarily real estate, and business investments.

Earlier this year, he and his wife, Barbara, moved into a condo on the rim of Spokane’s South Hill. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary in June.

Manos is survived by his wife, their son, Kam, and their daughter, Kelli.

Jim Price was a longtime track announcer and publicist for Playfair Race Course.