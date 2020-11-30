MSU’s Xavier Bishop Named Big Sky Player of the Week

Vince Bagby SWX

Montana State’s Xavier Bishop has been named the Big Sky Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, following his part in the Bobcats’ season opening 91-78 win at UNLV last week.

Bishop impressed in his MSU debut by scoring 22 points against the Runnin’ Rebels on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor with a perfect 8-for-8 mark from the free throw line. He also contributed 5 rebounds and 4 assists with a steal, while only committing one turnover.

Montana State’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Stockton, California to battle the Pacific Tigers.