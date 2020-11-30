Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs earn WCC honors

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was named WCC player of the week and Jalen Suggs was selected WCC freshman of the week.

Timme scored 25 points in a 102-90 victory over Kansas on Thanksgiving Day. He poured in 28 points in Friday’s 90-67 rout of Auburn.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore made 22 of 31 field-goal attempts (71 %) and hit 8 of 10 free throws in the two games. He pulled down 16 rebounds, including 10 against the Tigers.

Suggs, a 6-4 guard from West St. Paul, Minnesota, connected on 15 of 24 shots and averaged 18 points in GU’s 2-0 start.

He had 14 assists and just three turnovers in the two games. In his collegiate debut, Suggs finished with 24 points, eight assists and four rebounds against the Jayhawks.

The freshman of the week award is a new addition to the conference.