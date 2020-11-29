Wyoming’s Muma named MW Defensive Player of the Week

Spencer Martin SWX Montana

Editor’s note: This is a release from the University of Wyoming.

College Sports Madness named its Mountain West Players of the Week on Sunday, and Wyoming junior linebacker Chad Muma was selected as the MW Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Wyoming’s 45-14 win over UNLV last Friday.

Muma led all tacklers in the Wyoming-UNLV game with 10 total tackles. He made a career high 3.5 tackles for loss for 26 yards and added a career high 3.0 sacks for 25 yards. Muma was credited with six solo tackles and four assists on the day.

He was the leader of a Wyoming defense that held UNLV to only 14 points and limited UNLV to 290 yards of total offense (132 rushing yards and 158 passing yards) and only 19 first downs.

On the season, the junior from Lone Tree, Colo., leads Wyoming in total tackles (49), solo tackles (23), assisted tackles (26), sacks (3.0 for 25 yards) and tackles for loss (6.0 for 32 yards). Muma is also tied for the team lead in fumbles recovered (1) and forced fumbles (1).

Muma is tied for No. 6 in the nation in tackles this season, averaging 12.3 tackles per game, and is tied for No. 21 in the country in solo tackles, averaging 5.8 solo tackles per game. He is also averaging 1.5 tackles for loss per game to tie for No. 24 in the NCAA.

Muma is co-captain of a defense that ranks No. 14 among FBS teams in rushing defense (allowing opponents only 104.5 rushing yards per game), No. 26 in scoring defense (giving up an average of 23.0 points per game) and ranks No. 26 in total defense (allowing opponents only 340.2 total yards per game).