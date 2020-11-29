On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Texas vs. Davidson ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Indiana vs. Providence ESPN2

2 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Villanova FS1

4 p.m.: North Carolina vs. UNLV ESPN2

4 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Xavier FS1

4:30 p.m.: Nicholls State at California Pac-12

5 p.m.: UMKC at Kansas State ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Alabama ESPN2 and Pac-12

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia ESPN

Soccer

9:25 a.m.: Fulham at Leicester City NBC sports

11:55 a.m.: Aston Villa at West Ham United NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

Noon: Gonzaga vs. South Dakota 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

