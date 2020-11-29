On the air
Sun., Nov. 29, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Texas vs. Davidson ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Indiana vs. Providence ESPN2
2 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Villanova FS1
4 p.m.: North Carolina vs. UNLV ESPN2
4 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Xavier FS1
4:30 p.m.: Nicholls State at California Pac-12
5 p.m.: UMKC at Kansas State ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Alabama ESPN2 and Pac-12
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia ESPN
Soccer
9:25 a.m.: Fulham at Leicester City NBC sports
11:55 a.m.: Aston Villa at West Ham United NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
Noon: Gonzaga vs. South Dakota 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
