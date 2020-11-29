Local NFL roundup: San Francisco 49ers shut down Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams again

From staff and wire reports

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have the answer for former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp.

Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams’ leading receiver, was held to two catches for 41 yards in a 23-20 loss on Sunday at So-Fi Stadium.

He was limited to three catches for 11 yards in a 24-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) last month.

Kupp (66 receptions, 763 yards and two touchdowns this season) combined for 14 targets in both games against his NFC West rival.

San Francisco receiver Kendrick Bourne – Kupp’s college teammate – had three catches for 34 yards.

Former EWU receiver Nsimba Webster returned three punts for seven yards for the Rams (7-4), and linebacker Samson Ebukam, another EWU alum, had two tackles and a pass deflection.

Elijhaa Penny (Idaho), running back, New York Giants: Penny had one tackle on special teams in the Giants’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive line, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had one tackle in the Vikings’ 28-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Jesse Davis (Idaho), offensive line, Miami Dolphins: The Asotin graduate started at right tackle in the Dolphins’ 20-3 win over the New York Jets.

Taiwan Jones (EWU), special teams, Buffalo Bills: The former EWU star running back was listed as questionable due to injury but saw time on kickoff and punt teams in the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Notes: Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (WSU) was out with an ankle injury in a 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots … Detroit Lions offensive lineman Joe Dahl (University High/WSU) did not play in a 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday … neither injured Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew (WSU) nor backup Jake Luton (Idaho/Oregon State) played in a 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns … The Denver Broncos recently cut offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (Shadle Park/EWU), and he was claimed by the Baltimore Ravens last week … Four Denver Broncos quarterbacks were out in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, including Brett Rypien (Shadle Park/Boise State) due to COVID-10 protocol … Former Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss didn’t register a statistic for the Saints … Former WSU linebacker Frankie Luvu didn’t register a statistic for the New York Jets.