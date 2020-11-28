Sunday menu

SWX Home
Today’s menu

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Washington vs. Baylor in Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

College women: Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Gonzaga vs. South Carolina, noon

Off-track betting

Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.

