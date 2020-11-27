Saturday menu

SWX Home
Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Washington vs. BYU in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

