Rollie Worster flashes potential in Utah State basketball debut

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

Former Missoula Hellgate Knights basketball standout Rollie Worster made his Utah State Aggies debut against Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday. He started that game and finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. However, foul trouble limited him to just 24 minutes of action.

This week, Utah State has been playing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.” The former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year also started for the Aggies against South Dakota State on Thursday and against Northern Iowa earlier on Friday. He scored 9 and 17 points in each of those games, respectively.

Worster and the aggies have a home game coming up next Saturday, Dec. 5 against their in-state rival BYU Cougars in Logan.