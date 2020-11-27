Pac-12 football: Oregon State upsets No. 9 Oregon 41-38 behind Jermar Jefferson, Chance Nolan

Associated Press

Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night in Corvallis, Oregon.

Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns to help the Beavers (2-2) win their second straight game. Jefferson has run for at least 100 yards in each of Oregon State’s four games and is on pace to hit 1,000 despite the short season.

Oregon (3-1) had won seven in a row and three straight over the rival Beavers. The loss dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks were ranked No. 15 in the first CFP rankings released Tuesday.

Gebbia threw for 263 yards and a score and had a touchdown run during the foggy game at Reser Stadium.

Stanford 24, California 23: Austin Jones ran for a pair of short touchdowns, Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and a TD, and the Cardinal (1-2) blocked a would-be tying extra point in the final minute to take back The Axe trophy by beating the Bay Area rival Golden Bears (0-3) in Berkeley, California.

Cal’s Christopher Brown Jr. ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining. Thomas Booker got a hand on Dario Longhetto’s PAT attempt, sending the Cardinal cheering and celebrating along their sideline. Once the clock ran out, Stanford players danced and hollered.