Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme shine again as Gonzaga dominates Auburn

Drew Timme

Timme was unstoppable at times, pouring in a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Timme scored 17 points in the first half for the second straight game. The 6-foot-10 sophomore, who finished with 10 rebounds, hit his only 3-point attempt – just the second made 3 of his young career – and scored on post-ups and dribble penetration.

Nice fading jumper from Timme here. If he continues to knock down these shots, he’ll continue to be a force down low. His growth so far this season has been impressive pic.twitter.com/hyZq6NgCfm — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) November 27, 2020

Corey Kispert

Kispert knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 25 points before exiting about midway through the second half. The 6-7 senior played 29 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds and had two assists. He was 5 of 6 on 2-pointers and 4 of 8 on 3s.

Bulldog offense off to another strong start, capped off with a @corey_kispert 3 from way out pic.twitter.com/6QPGCQ9F8h — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) November 27, 2020

Turning point

There wasn’t a true turning point because Gonzaga seized command shortly after the opening tip. The Zags constructed a double-digit lead early, 23-12, with a 11-0 spurt that included a Timme 3-pointer and a Jalen Suggs steal and acrobatic layup while being fouled. GU led by as many as 17 in the first half.