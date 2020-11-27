Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme shine again as Gonzaga dominates Auburn
Drew Timme
Timme was unstoppable at times, pouring in a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Timme scored 17 points in the first half for the second straight game. The 6-foot-10 sophomore, who finished with 10 rebounds, hit his only 3-point attempt – just the second made 3 of his young career – and scored on post-ups and dribble penetration.
Corey Kispert
Kispert knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 25 points before exiting about midway through the second half. The 6-7 senior played 29 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds and had two assists. He was 5 of 6 on 2-pointers and 4 of 8 on 3s.
Turning point
There wasn’t a true turning point because Gonzaga seized command shortly after the opening tip. The Zags constructed a double-digit lead early, 23-12, with a 11-0 spurt that included a Timme 3-pointer and a Jalen Suggs steal and acrobatic layup while being fouled. GU led by as many as 17 in the first half.
