Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga beats No. 6 Kansas in season opener

Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24, Corey Kispert added 23 and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks 102-90 on Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida.

Timme paced the Zags with his inside presence, shooting 11 of 15 from the floor and grabbing six rebounds. Gonzaga shot 65% and held the rebounding edge 33-24.

Suggs carried GU in the second half scoring 17 points in the period. The freshman point guard also finished with eight assists and four rebounds after missing the final nine minutes of the first half because of foul trouble.

Let’s watch some highlights of Jalen Suggs 👀🔥

pic.twitter.com/U1vIoSK9SV — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) November 26, 2020

Kispert got it done with Suggs on the sideline, scoring 17 points and shooting 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes as Gonzaga took a 54-46 lead at the break.

Gonzaga finished 6 of 18 from 3, while Kansas made 8 of 18.

Guard Joel Ayayi had a quiet but effective night, grabbing a team-high nine rebounds and scoring 15 points while his teammates grabbed the headlines. Andrew Nembhard, recently ruled eligible to play this season, added 11 points as the first guard off the bench for the Zags.

Kansas was led by Marcus Garrett’s 22 points. Ochai Agbaji had 17 points, Bryce Thompson scored 12 and Jalen Wilson added 11.

Agbaji was hot early for the Jayhawks, scoring 13 points in the first half. But the guard picked up his fourth foul with just under 12 minutes to play and KU trailing by 3. He hit the bench and with 10 minutes to play the Zags reeled off a 13-2 run and didn’t look back.

FOX Sports / YouTube

Analysis: Gonzaga leaves no doubt in 102-90 season-opening victory over Kansas Top-ranked Gonzaga opened the college basketball season looking very, very much like the No. 1 team in the country. The Zags did it all against Kansas, one of college basketball’s storied programs. And the Zags made it look almost easy at times, at least on the offensive end, against an opponent that prides itself on toughness and stingy defense. Gonzaga pulled away in the final 10 minutes for a wildly entertaining 102-90 victory over the sixth-ranked Jayhawks at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. | Read more »

TV Take: Gonzaga fans, Raftery get their fill of new-look Bulldogs in offensive showcase vs. Kansas There aren’t many better ways to begin the college basketball season than a matchup of the top-ranked team in the nation and last year’s season-ending No. 1, ranked sixth to start this one. No matter who the teams are. | Read more »

Difference makers: Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs shine in Gonzaga’s dominant win over Kansas Difference makers and turning point from Gonzaga’s 102-90 season-opening win over Kansas in Fort Myers, Florida. | Read more »

First half

16:18 – Gonzaga 14, Kansas 6: Drew Timme has six points and three rebounds and the Zags have jumped out to an early lead.

Big smile from @drewtimme2 after getting around the Kansas box out for a finish at the rim pic.twitter.com/Sd7TAsIdPP — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) November 26, 2020

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs made a statement early, throwing down a lob from Joel Ayayi after the Bulldogs had forced a turnover in the backcourt.

Starting off with a BANG 👊🏼pic.twitter.com/PlTQTOAgXO — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 26, 2020

Suggs was assessed a technical foul after the dunk for taunting the Kansas defender he elevated over.

11:36 – Gonzaga 27, Kansas 15: Senior guard Corey Kispert is up to 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting and the Zags lead the Jayhawks by a dozen.

Kispert connected on a transition 3 to push his career total points over 1,000.

Kispert 3-pointer, surpasses 1,000 career points, puts GU up 27-15. Couldn’t have started game any better. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 26, 2020

7:55 – Gonzaga 32, Kansas 25: The Jayhawks have made 4 of their last 5 shots and have cut into the Zags’ lead behind behind nine points from Marcus Garrett.

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs picked up his second foul on a charge. The point guard has seven points and three assists, but will likely miss most of the rest of the half with the foul trouble.

3:37 – Gonzaga 43, Kansas 34: Corey Kispert and Drew Timme each have 14 points and the Zags continue to keep the Jayhawks at bay at the under-4 minute timeout.

Kispert dribbled into a deep 3 beyond the top of the arc to push the Gonzaga advantage back to 9.

Gonzaga has forced five turnovers – two from their 1-2-2 3/4-court trap, converting them into 8 points.

The @ZagMBB success running their trap defense is specifically tied to the length this team possesses. Watson, Nembhard and Ayayi all have above-average length. pic.twitter.com/fOpnua0ZSl — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) November 26, 2020

Halftime

Gonzaga 54, Kansas 46: Corey Kispert and Drew Timme lead the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points apiece after a great shooting half from GU.

Gonzaga shot 67.7% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, missing just five shots inside the arc. They shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range, led by Kispert shooting 3 of 5.

Here’s Nembhard finishing off the half for the Zags 😤

pic.twitter.com/5n05gv5fdz — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) November 26, 2020

Kansas didn’t shoot much worse, connecting on 55% of its shots. The Jayhawks made 6-of-11 3-pointers in the half to keep within striking distance of the Zags.

Ochai Agbaji leads the way for KU with 13 points. He has two made 3s. Marcus Garrett added 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Gonzaga’s touted freshman trio of Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris all saw action for the Bulldogs in the first 20 minutes. Suggs started and made an instant impact, but was pulled early with foul trouble. Stawther and Harris each got two minutes at the end of the half.

Second half

15:57 – Gonzaga 57, Kansas 56: A 10-3 run from the Jayhawks to open the second half has KU within 1.

Gonzaga got an early two points from Drew Timme, but that’s been almost all the offense has been able to do against a stingy KU defense. The Zags haven’t made a field goal in 2:58.

Marcus Garrett is up to 14 points for the Jayhawks, but picked up his third foul early in the period on a reach-in.

11:28 – Gonzaga 70, Kansas 67: Jalen Suggs is back from early foul trouble and powering Gonzaga in the second half.

The freshman point guard has six points in the half and is up to 13 points for the game after missing the final nine minutes of the first half with two fouls. The 6-foot-4 guard is attacking the rim in transition and in the half-court sets and is 5-of-9 shooting.

Kansas is led by Ochai Agbaji’s 15 points, but the guard picked up his fourth foul on a soft call just before the under-12 timeout.

7:45 – Gonzaga 78, Kansas 73: Drew Timme continues to impress inside for Gonzaga with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

The Zags are shooting 62% and continue to pressure the Jayhawks, forcing 12 KU turnovers and turning them into 16 points.

Kansas has struggled from beyond the arc this half after making 6 of 11 in the first half. The Jayhawks have made just one 3-pointer in the first eight minutes of the second half.

Kansas forward David McCormack, Timme’s matchup, has been held to just six points in the game. He is 3-of-8 shooting.

3:18 – Gonzaga 96, Kansas 78: An 8-0 run from Gonzaga gives the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game.

The Zags made 4 of their last 4 shots to spark the run. The Jayhawks went over two minutes without scoring.

Pregame

Non-student-athlete member of Gonzaga’s travel party tests positive, Kansas game will be played One non-student-athlete member of Gonzaga’s travel party tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and two other non-student-athletes identified through contact tracing are in isolation in separate Fort Myers, Florida, hotel rooms, according to a release from tournament officials. | Read more »

Your starting 🖐 for today’s season opener… pic.twitter.com/UCliVaw2sc — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 26, 2020

About that time pic.twitter.com/hhQTbChF3M — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 26, 2020

GU athletic director Mike Roth pic.twitter.com/8pc6Q2uii1 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 26, 2020

Statement from Fort Myers Tip-Off in full: pic.twitter.com/wqrkzudtS3 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 26, 2020

All three members of GU travel party non-student athletes are in isolation in their hotel rooms. Again, one positive test and two others (non student-athletes) identified through contact tracing. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 26, 2020

Breaking: One member of Gonzaga’s travel party, not a student-athlete, has tested positive for COVID-19. Two others, both non-student-athletes, are in quarantine (both tested negative). Games will go on. Medical staffs from all four schools deemed games can be played. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 26, 2020

Hawks in the house ✊ pic.twitter.com/hs3va1bZpq — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 26, 2020

Game preview

Thankful to be playing: Gonzaga, Kansas tip off season with top-10 showdown Both teams would have preferred a few dress rehearsals, as Kansas coach Bill Self put it, but everyone involved in the Thanksgiving Day contest is just thankful to be playing with the pandemic rewriting schedules across the country. | Read more »

Rob Curley: For two teams with so many similarities, Kansas and Gonzaga couldn’t be more different They are two of the most-respected programs in all of college athletics, yet Kansas and Gonzaga couldn’t be more different. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Kansas key matchup: Forwards Drew Timme, David McCormack tangle You can’t go wrong with any of the five matchups on the court, but we have to pick one so we’ll go with the big men: Gonzaga sophomore Drew Timme and Kansas junior David McCormack. | Read more »

‘They Rock Chalk Jayhawked us in the second half’: Matt Santangelo reminisces about Gonzaga’s 1998 clash with Kansas The former Zag point guard vividly describes the scene inside Phog Allen Fieldhouse and details from a competitive contest that Gonzaga led for long stretches. “My standard line is I think we were up at half, I think I scored 19 at half,” he said, “and then they Rock Chalk Jayhawked us in the second half.” | Read more »

Rob Curley: What exactly is a Jayhawk? Or a Zag, for that matter? When you’re a college basketball fan who grew up in Kansas and now lives in Spokane, some questions are inevitable. Here are two: Your friends in the Pacific Northwest want to know just what in the heck a Jayhawk actually is. Those back in the rectangle state would really like to understand what in the world a Zag is. | Read more »

Gonzaga grad assistant Evan Manning looks forward to opener against alma mater Kansas Evan Manning is in his first season as a graduate assistant with the top-ranked Zags, who open the season Thursday against No. 6 Kansas in Fort Myers, Florida. “It’s crazy to me,” the 27-year-old laughed. “First game, Kansas, of course, but it’s been really cool.” | Read more »

With signature victories piling up, Gonzaga continues to chip away at college basketball’s ‘blue bloods’ For as much success as the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has experienced in the last two decades, the Zags would still need many years to match the historical accomplishments of the great men’s college basketball programs in the country. Still, with 21 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, the fifth-longest active streak, the Zags are far from their Cinderella days. | Read more »