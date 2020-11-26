On the air
Thu., Nov. 26, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Auburn vs. (1) Gonzaga Fox 28
8:30 a.m.: (4) Virginia vs. San Francisco ESPN
9 a.m.: Toledo vs. Xavier FS1
10:30 a.m.: Crossover Classic championship ESPN
11 a.m.: Sam Houston State at (14) Texas Tech ESPNU
11 a.m.: (6) Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s FS1
Noon: Pepperdine vs. UCLA Pac-12
1 p.m.: Seton Hall at Louisville ESPN2
1 p.m.: Crossover Classic third-place game ESPNU
2 p.m.: Grambling State at Arizona Pac-12
3:30 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at (12) Tennessee ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic fifth-place game ESPNU
5 p.m.: Hartford at Connecticut CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Colorado vs. Kansas State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Crossover Classic seventh-place game ESPN2
Football, college
9 a.m.: (15) Iowa State at (20) Texas ABC
10 a.m.: Nebraska at Iowa Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: (2) Notre Dame at (25) North Carolina ABC
12:30 p.m.: Central Florida at South Florida ESPN
1 p.m.: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Wyoming at UNLV FS1
1:30 p.m.: Stanford at California Fox 28
4 p.m.: (9) Oregon at Oregon State ESPN
Golf
Noon: The Match, Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning TNT
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Auburn vs. (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Liberty ESPNEWS
8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State Pac-12
Football, college
9 a.m.: (3) Ohio State at Illinois FS1
9 a.m.: Kentucky at (6) Florida ESPN
9 a.m.: Maryland at (12) Indiana ESPN2
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at (21) Oklahoma State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Penn State at Michigan ABC
9 a.m.: Kent State at Buffalo CBS Sports
12:30 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: (22) Auburn at (1) Alabama CBS
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (4) Clemson ESPN
12:30 p.m.: (11) Northwestern at Michigan State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue FS1
1 p.m.: San Jose State at Boise State Fox 28
2 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado Pac-12
4 p.m.: LSU at (5) Texas A&M ESPN
4 p.m.: Kansas State at Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Memphis at Navy CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington ABC
5 p.m.: TCU at Kansas FS1
5 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State ESPNU
Skiing
Noon: Alpine World Cup NBC
Soccer
6:55 a.m.: Burnley at Manchester City NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Everton NBC
11:55 a.m.: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State 700-AM and 920-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: Richmond at Kentucky ESPN
10 a.m.: Hall of Fame Classic consolation ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic championship ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: (2) Baylor vs. Seton Hall FS1
2 p.m.: (17) Houston vs. (14) Texas Tech ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Temple vs. Rhode Island ESPN2
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. South Florida ESPN2
Figure skating
1 p.m.: ISU, NHK Trophy NBC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Arizona at New England Fox 28
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Atlanta CBS
10:15 a.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh NBC
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay NBC
Horse racing
8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Rugby
1:30 p.m.: Premiership match NBC
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Manchester United at Southampton NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Tottenham at Chelsea NBC Sports
11:10 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Arsenal NBC Sports
Skiing
11:30 a.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: (20) Gonzaga vs. (1) South Carolina 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Indianapolis 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
