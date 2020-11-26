On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Auburn vs. (1) Gonzaga Fox 28

8:30 a.m.: (4) Virginia vs. San Francisco ESPN

9 a.m.: Toledo vs. Xavier FS1

10:30 a.m.: Crossover Classic championship ESPN

11 a.m.: Sam Houston State at (14) Texas Tech ESPNU

11 a.m.: (6) Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s FS1

Noon: Pepperdine vs. UCLA Pac-12

1 p.m.: Seton Hall at Louisville ESPN2

1 p.m.: Crossover Classic third-place game ESPNU

2 p.m.: Grambling State at Arizona Pac-12

3:30 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at (12) Tennessee ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic fifth-place game ESPNU

5 p.m.: Hartford at Connecticut CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Colorado vs. Kansas State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Crossover Classic seventh-place game ESPN2

Football, college

9 a.m.: (15) Iowa State at (20) Texas ABC

10 a.m.: Nebraska at Iowa Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: (2) Notre Dame at (25) North Carolina ABC

12:30 p.m.: Central Florida at South Florida ESPN

1 p.m.: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Wyoming at UNLV FS1

1:30 p.m.: Stanford at California Fox 28

4 p.m.: (9) Oregon at Oregon State ESPN

Golf

Noon: The Match, Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning TNT

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Auburn vs. (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Liberty ESPNEWS

8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State Pac-12

Football, college

9 a.m.: (3) Ohio State at Illinois FS1

9 a.m.: Kentucky at (6) Florida ESPN

9 a.m.: Maryland at (12) Indiana ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at (21) Oklahoma State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Penn State at Michigan ABC

9 a.m.: Kent State at Buffalo CBS Sports

12:30 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: (22) Auburn at (1) Alabama CBS

12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (4) Clemson ESPN

12:30 p.m.: (11) Northwestern at Michigan State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue FS1

1 p.m.: San Jose State at Boise State Fox 28

2 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado Pac-12

4 p.m.: LSU at (5) Texas A&M ESPN

4 p.m.: Kansas State at Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Memphis at Navy CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington ABC

5 p.m.: TCU at Kansas FS1

5 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State ESPNU

Skiing

Noon: Alpine World Cup NBC

Soccer

6:55 a.m.: Burnley at Manchester City NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Everton NBC

11:55 a.m.: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State 700-AM and 920-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: Richmond at Kentucky ESPN

10 a.m.: Hall of Fame Classic consolation ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic championship ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: (2) Baylor vs. Seton Hall FS1

2 p.m.: (17) Houston vs. (14) Texas Tech ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Temple vs. Rhode Island ESPN2

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. South Florida ESPN2

Figure skating

1 p.m.: ISU, NHK Trophy NBC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Arizona at New England Fox 28

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Atlanta CBS

10:15 a.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh NBC

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay NBC

Horse racing

8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Rugby

1:30 p.m.: Premiership match NBC

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Manchester United at Southampton NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Tottenham at Chelsea NBC Sports

11:10 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Arsenal NBC Sports

Skiing

11:30 a.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: (20) Gonzaga vs. (1) South Carolina 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Indianapolis 700-AM

All events are subject to change.