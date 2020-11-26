Former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. agrees to one-year deal with hometown Chicago Bulls

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Zach Norvell Jr. is heading home to continue his professional career.

Norvell, who played in two games with the Los Angeles Lakers and three with the Golden State Warriors last season, agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Norvell was a prep standout at Chicago’s Simeon Charter Academy. He redshirted his first season at Gonzaga before averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists the next two years. He declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore season (2018-19) but wasn’t selected.

Norvell played 41 minutes in five NBA games last season. He scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.7 points in 36 games with the Lakers’ and Warriors’ G-League teams.