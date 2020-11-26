Difference makers: Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs shine in Gonzaga’s dominant win over Kansas

Jalen Suggs

Suggs started fast with four points in the first minute and never let off the gas pedal. The 6-foot-4 freshman guard poured in 24 points in 24 minutes. He got to the rim in transition and off dribble penetration throughout. He hit 9 of 15 shots, including 2 of 3 behind the 3-point arc, adding eight assists and four rebounds.

Let’s watch some highlights of Jalen Suggs 👀🔥

Drew TimmeTimme dominated the matchup inside against the Jayhawks’ bigs. The sophomore forward scored 17 points in the first half as GU built a 54-46 lead. He finished with a game-high 25 points, made 11 of 15 field-goal attempts and 3 of 4 at the foul line and led GU to a 62-34 edge in paint points.

Big smile from @drewtimme2 after getting around the Kansas box out for a finish at the rim pic.twitter.com/Sd7TAsIdPP — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) November 26, 2020

Turning point

Kansas battled back from a 14-point first-half deficit and trailed 72-71 when the Zags pulled away. Timme scored two baskets inside, Corey Kispert drained a pull-up jumper and a pair of free throws and Joel Ayayi chipped in five points as Gonzaga built an 85-73 lead.