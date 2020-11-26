Difference makers: Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs shine in Gonzaga’s dominant win over Kansas
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 26, 2020
Jalen Suggs
Suggs started fast with four points in the first minute and never let off the gas pedal. The 6-foot-4 freshman guard poured in 24 points in 24 minutes. He got to the rim in transition and off dribble penetration throughout. He hit 9 of 15 shots, including 2 of 3 behind the 3-point arc, adding eight assists and four rebounds.
Drew TimmeTimme dominated the matchup inside against the Jayhawks’ bigs. The sophomore forward scored 17 points in the first half as GU built a 54-46 lead. He finished with a game-high 25 points, made 11 of 15 field-goal attempts and 3 of 4 at the foul line and led GU to a 62-34 edge in paint points.
Turning point
Kansas battled back from a 14-point first-half deficit and trailed 72-71 when the Zags pulled away. Timme scored two baskets inside, Corey Kispert drained a pull-up jumper and a pair of free throws and Joel Ayayi chipped in five points as Gonzaga built an 85-73 lead.
