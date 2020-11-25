Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thanksgiving night to Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns

Associated Press

Overview: Dallas plays its 53rd Bird Day game since 1966 and hosts its 43rd in a row. And this is the first time in that long holiday run that a matchup of two 3-7 teams is for first place in the NFC East. Dallas has won eight consecutive division games; Washington has lost six in a row on the road including 0-4 this year. And Cowboys' defense has been better the past month or so. So why am I feeling an upset? Past five games for Washington have been two wins and three losses by seven total points. Upset!

Overview: The NFL's Thanksgiving action opens with Detroit hosting its 81st holiday game dating to 1934. Alas, in a 20-0 loss to Carolina last week the Lions played like willing pallbearers to coach Matt Patricia's time in Motown; like a team that doesn't much care anymore. Houston, by contrast, is clawing back from an 0-4 start with improved defense lately and with continued strong play by QB Deshaun Watson. Teams with records like these are inherently erratic and unpredictable, so no outcome would surprise, but Houston has won eight of past nine as road favorites, while Detroit has lost eight in a row as a home dog.

The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday afternoon because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.

The NFL announced the move Wednesday, placing the game at 10:15 a.m. on NBC. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.

“We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations,” the Ravens said in a statement.

“Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday’s game.”

The game – assuming it is played on Sunday – means the Ravens will trade one short week for another. They are scheduled to play Dallas on Dec. 3.

This isn’t the first time the Steelers have been forced to adjust their schedule because of COVID-19 issues with opponents. Their trip to Nashville on Oct. 4 to face the Titans turned into an unexpected bye week when Tennessee was hit with an outbreak.

The tweak forced the Steelers to play 13 straight weeks to end the regular season. They had hoped for at least a mini-break by playing on Thanksgiving – the franchise’s first home game in Pittsburgh on the holiday – and then getting the weekend off before starting the home stretch.

Instead, they find themselves adjusting on the fly once again.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn’t exactly thrilled with the development.

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh,” he posted on social media.

The silver lining for Smith-Schuster is that it gives him a few extra days for the right leg he tweaked during a freak play in Jacksonville – when he twisted his leg after stepping on a penalty flag – to get ready for the Ravens.

Coach Mike Tomlin has praised his team’s ability to stay light on its feet in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of their success. The Steelers were hit with their own COVID-19 scare earlier this month when tight end Vance McDonald tested positive following a victory over Dallas, forcing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a handful of teammates to self-quarantine before facing the Bengals. Roethlisberger ended up playing and throwing four touchdowns in an easy victory.

Roethlisberger shrugged on Tuesday when asked if it was right for the Steelers to face the Ravens without Baltimore being able to practice as a precaution.

“This is just an unusual year when it comes to everything we have to do, that everyone has to do. We saw it early, obviously, with the Titans game, byes, all these kinds of things,” he said. “What are you going to do? You just have to do what they tell you and go play ball.”

Also, the Cleveland Browns were practicing in shifts and holding players out as a precaution while dealing with a new round of COVID-19 issues.

The team temporarily closed its headquarters in Berea, Ohio, after another yet-to-be identified player tested positive. The Browns are conducting contact tracing to see if others players were exposed to the infected player.

In the meantime, coach Kevin Stefanksi said practice ahead of Sunday’s game at Jacksonville will be spaced out to reduce the risk of possible spread. Rain has forced the workout to be held in the team’s indoor field house, which is also being used as a weight room due to COVID protocols.

“We’ll space this out a little bit,” Stefanski said. “We’ll bring in the offense, let them get a lift, get them out on the field in the field house to work out, get an individual period and move them around. And then we’ll bring the defense in and have a similar schedule. So we’ll space the two groups out.”

The Browns (7-3) already have four players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID list. Garrett missed Sunday’s win over Philadelphia and he’ll also sit out this week’s game against the Jaguars (1-9).