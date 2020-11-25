On the air
Wed., Nov. 25, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Crossover Classic semifinal ESPN
9 a.m.: Bradley at Xavier FS1
10:30 a.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (6) Kansas Fox 28
11 a.m.: La Salle at St. Johns FS1
11:30 a.m.: Crossover Classic semifinal ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s FS1
2 p.m.: Crossover Classic consolation semifinal ESPN
3 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge consolation CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Northwest vs. California Pac-12
4 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic consolation ESPN
4:30 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic consolation ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge consolation CBS Sports
6 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic championship ESPN
Football, college
11 a.m.: Colorado State vs. Air Force CBS Sports
4 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah St. FS1
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Houston at Detroit CBS
1:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas Fox 28
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
10:30 a.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (6) Kansas 1510-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
