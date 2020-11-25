On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Crossover Classic semifinal ESPN

9 a.m.: Bradley at Xavier FS1

10:30 a.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (6) Kansas Fox 28

11 a.m.: La Salle at St. Johns FS1

11:30 a.m.: Crossover Classic semifinal ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s FS1

2 p.m.: Crossover Classic consolation semifinal ESPN

3 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge consolation CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Northwest vs. California Pac-12

4 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic consolation ESPN

4:30 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic consolation ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge consolation CBS Sports

6 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic championship ESPN

Football, college

11 a.m.: Colorado State vs. Air Force CBS Sports

4 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah St. FS1

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Houston at Detroit CBS

1:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas Fox 28

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

10:30 a.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (6) Kansas 1510-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

