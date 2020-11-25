Gonzaga-Kansas key matchup: Forwards Drew Timme, David McCormack tangle

You can’t go wrong with any of the five matchups on the court, but we have to pick one so we’ll go with the big men: Gonzaga sophomore Drew Timme and Kansas junior David McCormack.

Both are assuming bigger roles and primed for big seasons. Timme steps in for Filip Petrusev, who left after his sophomore season for the pros. McCormack is the Jayhawks’ main man inside with the exit of Udoka Azubuike, who was drafted by Utah late in the first round.

The 6-foot-10, 265-pound McCormack averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game last season. Coach Bill Self said McCormack has been the team’s best performer in the preseason and could challenge for All-America honors.

McCormack probably can’t provide Azubuike’s rim protection, but he’s been efficient at both ends of the floor. He’s made 56.4% of his career shots and he hit 81.3% of his free throws last year.

The Zags have high expectations for 6-10, 235-pound Timme, who is 30 pounds lighter than McCormack but has an assortment of offensive moves and made 62.1% of his shots last season.