Washington State loses third commit in month’s time as Texas receiver opens recruitment

For the third time in less than a month, somebody expected to sign with Washington State in the class of 2021 has decommitted from the Cougars and opened his recruitment.

Joseph Manjack, a three-star wide receiver from Texas, announced Monday he’d be opening his commitment, tweeting “I would like to reconsider opportunities for my collegiate career.”

The Memorial High School standout had a handful of Power Five offers before he committed to the Cougars on Aug. 28 and has picked up three more since, from Utah, USC and Houston. That adds to a list that already included Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas.

On Oct. 24, the Cougars learned Southern California athlete Elisha Lloyd had decommitted, eventually flipping to Pac-12 rival Utah. Last week Fred Thompkins, a junior college linebacker from City College of San Francisco, announced he too would be reopening his recruitment.

WSU currently has 17 players committed in the 2021 class and even without Manjack, the Cougars are still expected to sign three wide receivers: California’s Tsion Nunnally and Orion Peters, and Iowa Cental transfer CJ Moore, who began his career at Oklahoma State.