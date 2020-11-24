Tennessee calls off Dec. 2 game versus Gonzaga due to COVID-19 concerns

The rising number of college basketball games canceled by COVID-19 issues reached Gonzaga when Tennessee announced it will not travel to Indianapolis for a Dec. 2 date with the top-ranked Zags.

The Volunteers on Tuesday extended their shutdown on team activities after receiving Monday’s COVID-19 test results. Tennessee has had multiple positive tests, including coach Rick Barnes, who is in isolation at home experiencing “very mild symptoms but is generally feeling well,” according to a school release.

No. 12 Tennessee was scheduled to face Gonzaga at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as part of the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader. The Volunteers have canceled four games – Charlotte and VCU this week and next week’s matchups vs. Gonzaga and Notre Dame.

Gonzaga officials are optimistic that a replacement for Tennessee will be arranged for the ESPN event.

Baylor is scheduled to face Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic’s second game. Baylor coach Scott Drew has tested positive for the virus and the Bears’ first three games have been canceled, according to reports. Gonzaga and Baylor are scheduled to meet Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.